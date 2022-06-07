Great Yarmouth bus driver, 18, joins grandad at First Eastern
A bus company's youngest driver said he was "inspired by his grandad" to get behind the wheel.
Anthony Yallop, 18, has joined First Eastern Counties buses after getting his passenger service vehicle licence on Wednesday.
"When I was a little boy I saw my grandad driving a double-decker and I said 'I want to do that'," he said.
Mr Yallop will be based at the Great Yarmouth depot in Norfolk where his grandad still works.
He said he had to pass a medical and attend classes in bus driving with the company, and his driving test included navigating multiple roundabouts, tight roads, parking at bus stops and driving on the A47.
His trainer Tom McGregor said they taught their staff to "be better than the average driver".
'Natural driver'
He described the new recruit as a "good, confident driver".
"Anthony has been a natural driver. He really nailed it from day one. He's determined and he just listened," said Mr McGregor.
"He hasn't picked up any of the bad habits because he hasn't had his driving license for that long; the bad habits haven't crept in."
Mr McGregor said such habits could include steering with one hand or driving too close to the vehicle in front.
Mr Yallop said he was looking forward to a long career as a bus driver.
He said he was expecting passengers to comment on his age.
"I'll tell them I am young and to enjoy the ride," he said.
