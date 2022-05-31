Cost of living: Peterborough man, 78, to return to work amid rising bills
A 78-year-old man will return to working full-time to cope with the cost of living crisis.
Maurice Taylor, from Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, retired back in 2012 but has secured a job working 40 hours per week at a call centre.
"I wanted to future-proof my existence against the backdrop of enormously increasing prices," he said.
"One of the upsides is during the winter I'll be kept warm by their heating bill and not mine."
Mr Taylor said as well as the financial benefits, he was also looking forward to the "social aspect" of returning to work.
'Inclusiveness and diversity'
Mr Taylor previously worked in sales and project management for a company that provided equipment and furniture to schools.
He praised his new employer, Addison Lee, for taking him on as a customer service advisor.
"Not one time have they asked me my age," Mr Taylor said.
"I think it's to the enormous credit of this company that they've taken me on."
Sanj Gherra, head of customer support at Addison Lee, said it was "all about inclusiveness and diversity".
"The great thing about Maurice, he's got extensive experience of working with customers so coming to work for us here was a no brainer."
The spokesman said people were coming back to the work place for "mental stimulation" and to "top up their income".
Mr Taylor said he would "urge any pensioner who feels that they have an issue with the cost of living to go out there and find a job".
"If I can do it, anybody can," he said.
