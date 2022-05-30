Bar Hill Tesco petrol station targeted in digger ram-raid
- Published
Thieves used a JCB digger in a ram-raid at a Tesco petrol station in the early hours of the morning.
Police said the cashpoint at the station at Bar Hill, near Cambridge, was targeted at about 03:00 BST.
A JCB digger used in the raid was left on the forecourt.
Cambridgeshire Police said a man in his 20s had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft and remains in custody at Huntingdon police station.
