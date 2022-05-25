Cambridge University student digs voted regional building of the year
Accommodation blocks built for Cambridge University graduate students have been voted building of the year in the East by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).
The Churchill College buildings in the city, designed by Cottrell and Vermeulen Architecture, are known as 36 Storey's Way.
RIBA praised the "balance" between individual rooms and communal areas.
The national award is due to be announced in June.
Earlier this year, RIBA shortlisted a number of buildings across Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk for its award in the East of England.
The Cambridge Storey's Way building was among 17 in the East to win an award, but has been named building of the year for the region.
All 17 winners will go on to be considered for a RIBA national award by a jury, with the winners being announced next month.
