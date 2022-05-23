Cambridgeshire: Overturned lorry closes part of the A1
A stretch of the A1 in Cambridgeshire is closed due to an overturned lorry.
The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said the northbound carriageway at Water Newton, between the A1M junction 17 and A6118, would be closed for some time.
It said there were minor injuries and urged motorists to allow extra time for their journeys.
National Highways said the lorry was "fully laden and the recovery is likely to be complex".
