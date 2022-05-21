Bluntisham Grade II listed church reopens for the whole community
- Published
A Grade II listed church has undergone a £700,000 restoration so it can be used by the whole community.
The Reverend Tim Williamson said Bluntisham Baptist Church in Cambridgeshire was a place for everyone.
Fourteen months of major structural work have been carried out on the building that dates back to 1787.
"It's just wonderful to be able to reconnect as a church and as a community", he said.
Bluntisham has a population of about 2,500 and the church had been "a hub for community activities for 200 years", Mr Williamson said.
Pews have been removed from downstairs to create a multi-use space for community events, as well as a a new foyer and improved heating, lighting and sound systems.
"We wanted to make it accessible, warm and welcoming.
"It has been modernised so it can be used at the heart of the community, to be used by the whole community."
It was no longer "dark and old fashioned" but a welcoming space, that had been largely unchanged since it was last rebuilt in 1875.
The work has been five years in the planning.
"We really do believe the church exists for the benefit of its non-members" so the building will be used as a cafe, for parent and toddlers groups, community choir and on 11 June a comedy show with Paul Kerensa, Rev Williamson said.
The work was made possible by a loan from the Baptist Union Corporation, grants and donations, and the sale of some of the pews.
An open day celebrating the work will be held on Saturday until 15:00 BST.
"Today is the big community day, it's just wonderful to be able to reconnect as a church but also as a community", he said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk