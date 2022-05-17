Tributes to Peterborough brothers, 13 and 17, killed in car crash
- Published
Tributes have been paid to two teenage brothers who died after a car they were in crashed into a bridge.
Luke Smith, 17, and his brother Lewis, 13, were passengers in a BMW when it crashed on Crowland Road near Peterborough, at 00:50 BST on Saturday.
The brothers were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where they both died on Sunday.
Police said the driver, 16, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He remains in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, they added.
In a tribute, the family of the brothers, from Peterborough, said: "The loss of Luke and Lewis has utterly devastated the family.
"They were as close as brothers could be and were the most loving sons, brothers, cousins and good friends to many. Their life has been tragically cut short.
"They have left a huge hole in the family that will never be filled. As parents we are broken that we find ourselves writing this and will miss them both for the rest of our lives."
Cambridgeshire Police has appealed for witnesses to the crash or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to contact them.
