New £17m junction opens to improve A47 Guyhirn bottleneck
- Published
Work to improve a bottleneck junction has been completed as the first of a series of road improvements.
The A47 Guyhirn junction near Wisbech in Cambridgeshire, is used by more than 20,000 motorists.
Its roundabout has been enlarged and additional lanes added as part of the £17m National Highways scheme.
North East Cambridgeshire MP Stephen Barclay said it was "great news for motorists" and had increased "road safety for drivers and pedestrians".
Mr Barclay, who is also the Downing Street chief of staff, officially opened the scheme, alongside Baroness Vere, Parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department of Transport.
Also present was Ava, 13, who won a competition to rename the Nene Bridge, which was widened as part of the improvements.
It is now called Tiddy Mun Bridge, after a legendary bog spirit believed to control the waters and mists of the Fens.
The scheme is the first of six aimed at improving the 115-mile (185km) stretch of the A47 between Peterborough and Great Yarmouth.
Baroness Vere said they will cost "nearly half a billion pounds".
