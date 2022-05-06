Peterborough: Three arrested over Mihai Dobre shooting
- Published
Three people have been arrested by police investigating the murder of a man who was shot in the head.
Mihai Dobre, 29, was found critically injured in Crabtree, in the Paston area of Peterborough, at about 00:34 BST on 13 April. He died later in hospital.
Lewis Hutchinson, 29, of Dogsthorpe, has been charged with murder and is due in court later this month.
Two men and a woman were arrested on Thursday suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.
All three are due to answer bail in June.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.