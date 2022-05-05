Cambridgeshire Police Officers sacked over sexual activity while on duty
- Published
Two police officers have been sacked for gross misconduct after they "engaged in sexual conduct with each other whilst on duty", a force said.
The Cambridgeshire officers, referred to as PC A and PC B "due to concerns about their mental health", admitted the sexual conduct.
A misconduct hearing was told sex "occurred on a number of occasions and at differing locations".
Both were found to have breached standards of professional behaviour.
Chief Constable Nick Dean said people "rightly expect when an officer comes on duty that they are there to protect and serve the community, not to be engaged in sexual activity which brings discredit to the service".
He said he was "doubtful" their admissions would have occurred had the information not come to light from a third party.
Mr Dean added that"no damage was done by you not responding to calls for service and that no member of the public discovered your activity, which would have cast a completely different light on the harm caused to our constabulary".
The two officers were found to have breached standards of professional behaviour and were dismissed without notice for gross misconduct following a hearing on April 21.