Elections 2022: Polls open for Cambridgeshire councils
- Published
Voting has begun in the local elections being held across Cambridgeshire as polling stations have opened.
All the seats on South Cambridgeshire District Council and Huntingdonshire District Council are being contested.
A third of the seats for both Peterborough and Cambridge City Councils are up for election.
Voters will elect councils which run services in England, Wales and Scotland, and for the devolved government in Northern Ireland.
Polling stations opened at 07:00 BST and will close at 22:00.
Cambridgeshire County Council and the county's other district councils - Fenland and East Cambridgeshire - are not holding elections this year.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk