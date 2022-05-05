Flag Fen Iron Age roundhouse building work is under way
Work is under way on a replica Iron Age roundhouse on a large Bronze Age causeway dating back 3,500 years.
The building at Flag Fen, near Peterborough, will use locally-sourced oak, ash, hazel and more than 1,000 willow rods.
The aim of the project is to recreate a roundhouse discovered nearby.
The building work, which is expected to last for 54 days, will be carried out by volunteers, students and Peterborough's Young Archaeology Club.
Managers at Flag Fen hope the Iron Age reconstruction will improve the visitor experience at the site, which already boasts a replica Bronze Age roundhouse.
David Savory, Flag Fen's deputy general manager, said: "This is a hugely exciting project that we have been planning for some time.
"It is an amazing opportunity for the local community to get involved and bring a part of Peterborough's heritage back to life for future generations."
Flag Fen
An almost intact Bronze Age landscape was unearthed in 1971 during excavations in the Peterborough area.
Excavation of the causeway began in 1982 when millions of preserved timbers covering more than half a mile (0.8km) of Fenland were found.
Continued excavation uncovered prehistoric settlements, farms, barrows, cemeteries and religious sites.