Flag Fen Iron Age roundhouse building work is under way

Peterborough Limited
The building at Flag Fen, near Peterborough, will use locally-sourced oak, ash, hazel and more than 1,000 willow rods

Work is under way on a replica Iron Age roundhouse on a large Bronze Age causeway dating back 3,500 years.

The building at Flag Fen, near Peterborough, will use locally-sourced oak, ash, hazel and more than 1,000 willow rods.

The aim of the project is to recreate a roundhouse discovered nearby.

The building work, which is expected to last for 54 days, will be carried out by volunteers, students and Peterborough's Young Archaeology Club.

Peterborough Limited
Building work on the new roundhouse is expected to take 54 days

Managers at Flag Fen hope the Iron Age reconstruction will improve the visitor experience at the site, which already boasts a replica Bronze Age roundhouse.

David Savory, Flag Fen's deputy general manager, said: "This is a hugely exciting project that we have been planning for some time.

"It is an amazing opportunity for the local community to get involved and bring a part of Peterborough's heritage back to life for future generations."

Flag Fen

Geograph: Jo Turner
Many archaeological discoveries have been made at Flag Fen, including a timber causeway that used to stretch across the marshy fenland

An almost intact Bronze Age landscape was unearthed in 1971 during excavations in the Peterborough area.

Excavation of the causeway began in 1982 when millions of preserved timbers covering more than half a mile (0.8km) of Fenland were found.

Continued excavation uncovered prehistoric settlements, farms, barrows, cemeteries and religious sites.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Topics