Peterborough burglar who tried to sell victim phone back jailed
- Published
A burglar who was caught after trying to sell a mobile phone back to a man he had stolen it from has been jailed.
Maros Conka, 26, entered the victims' home in Peterborough in November 2020 as they were dealing with water damage.
Five days later, Conka, of Scalford Drive, Welland, tried to sell a bike and a phone to one of the victims which he recognised as his own.
He was jailed for two years and four months at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday.
The male victim called police following the attempted sale and Conka was arrested.
He was bailed and rearrested after officers were called to reports of suspected drug dealing in the Taverners Road area of Millfield on 13 December 2020.
Conka was found holding a sealed bag containing 13 wraps of heroin and 11 wraps of crack cocaine.
He admitted possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and burglary.
Det Sgt Adam Blake from Cambridgeshire Police said: "Burglary and drugs are two priority areas for the force as we understand the detrimental affects these crimes can have on our communities.
"Conka has been prolific in his offending over the last 18 months and has now been handed a substantial amount of time in prison where he can reflect on his actions."
