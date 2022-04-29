Tribunal rules Pride warning pastor was subjected to indirect discrimination
A pastor and school caretaker, who said he was forced out of his job over comments about Pride events in a tweet, was discriminated against, a tribunal has found.
Keith Waters, from Ely, in Cambridgeshire, posted that Pride events were "harmful to children".
He said he had no option but to resign from Isle of Ely Primary School following an internal investigation.
The trust which runs the school said it noted the tribunal's findings.
It added it had received a number of complaints about the tweet.
The hearing at Cambridge Employment Tribunal in January found that Mr Waters was subjected to indirect discrimination by his employer by being given a final written warning, and that this was on the grounds of religion or belief.
Mr Waters also claimed direct discrimination and constructive dismissal but these were dismissed.
The 55-year-old's post on Twitter in June 2019, which coincided with the first Cambridge Pride festival, said: "A reminder that Christians should not support or attend LGBTQ 'Pride month' events held in June.
"They promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Christian faith and morals. They are especially harmful to children."
During the hearing he said his comments were borne "out of love".
"My Twitter account makes it clear, as well as the individual tweets, that I am aiming this at Christians," he said.
Mr Waters gave in his notice to the school before a disciplinary hearing which resulted in a final written warning on 23 July 2019.
'Duty to preach'
The tribunal threw out his claim for direct discrimination because he had not been dismissed and also because anyone who wrote a "similar post for non-religious reasons" would also be investigated.
It found in favour of Mr Waters' freedom to express his beliefs on social media outside of his work at the school.
Its ruling said that while "evangelical Christian ministers will have views not necessarily shared by everyone, it is part of their duty to preach those beliefs" and that "social media is one medium by which this is done".
It also accepted that the school had a duty to investigate because a parent had made a formal complaint and it must look into something that has been "formally brought to its attention".
But it added that final disciplinary action was not proportionate "given that the views expressed were done so as part of the claimant's religious beliefs outside of work".
It said it was right for the school to investigate and call Mr Waters to a disciplinary meeting to "explore further the relationship between the tweet and his roles" but giving him a final written warning for his was not a proportionate response.
The ruling said the school could have issued a statement to say that while Mr Waters was entitled to have those views and practise his religion, they were not the views of the school.
While it upheld the claim of indirect discrimination by way of him being given a disciplinary sanction, as this came after he resigned, he did not have a case for constructive dismissal.
A spokesman for the Active Learning Trust, which runs the school, said its schools "seek to promote a tolerant and informed view of the world and holds no political, cultural or religious affiliations".
He said Mr Waters' tweet resulted in a number of complaints to the school and the tribunal had acknowledged it was required to investigate them and did so in a "reasonable and non-discriminatory way".
The trust also said it welcomed the decision that the claims of direct discrimination and unfair dismissal were "not well founded".
"We are also pleased that the tribunal recognised that our policies pursue the important legitimate aim of protecting the school and trust, eliminating offence by its employees caused to others, preventing social conflict and upholding its legal equality obligation and duty," a statement said.
"We also note the tribunal's findings on the issuing of a warning and we will be taking the time to consider our position on this finding."
