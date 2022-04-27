Peterborough 'Cinderella' thief who left shoe behind jailed
- Published
A thief who did a "great Cinderella impression" by leaving his right shoe at a crime scene has been jailed.
Oneil Welch left an Asda supermarket in Peterborough without paying for items, including a 32-inch television, on 17 September.
The 38-year-old lost his shoe during a scuffle with a security guard outside, Cambridgeshire Police said.
He admitted robbery, theft and common assault at Cambridge Crown Court and has been jailed for nine months.
Officers had received reports that a man who was missing a shoe had robbed a member of the public on a path near the store, threatening him until he handed over £50 and his mobile phone.
Welch, whose address was given as HMP Wayland in Norfolk, was later arrested after police checked CCTV footage from the store and recognised him.
Det Con Pete Wise said: "Oneil did a great Cinderella impression as he left his right shoe at the scene of the crime.
"Thankfully, CCTV captured his offences and officers were able to identify him and swiftly arrest him.
"Oneil was prepared to go to great lengths to get what he wanted that night, including hurting and threatening innocent people.
"I'm glad justice has been done."
