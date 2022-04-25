Wind turbine in Thorney damaged by fire
- Published
A wind turbine has been severely damaged by a fire.
The turbine burst into flames at about 17:45 BST on Sunday, at French Drove in Thorney, in the Cambridgeshire fens.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Crowland and Deeping Market to the fire, which had taken hold on one of two wind turbines on farmland.
The cause of the fire is said to be accidental. Residents were advised to stay inside and keep windows closed.
The incident was handed over to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service.
No firefighting action was taken but the area was inspected on Sunday night and again in the morning.
