Wisbech fire destroys town centre gaming business
- Published
A fire has destroyed a gaming shop in a four-storey building in the centre of a market town.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the blaze at Cashino Gaming on Market Place, Wisbech.
It said: "Please keep windows closed if you live nearby and don't go to the area."
Firefighters from the county as well as Lincolnshire and Norfolk attended the scene. Cambridgeshire Police asked people to avoid the area.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.