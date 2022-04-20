Peterborough: Two people arrested after fatal shooting released without charge
A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a shooting incident will face no further police action.
Mihai Dobre was found critically injured in Crabtree in the Paston area of Peterborough at about 00:34 BST on Wednesday and later died in hospital.
A man in his 30s from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday but has since been released.
Lewis Hutchinson, 29, of Eastern Avenue, Dogsthorpe, has been charged with Mr Dobre's murder.
He was also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.
Mr Hutchison is due to appear before Peterborough Crown Court on 26 May.
A woman in her 20s, also from Peterborough, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has also been released with no further action, Cambridgeshire Police said.
