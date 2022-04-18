Murder charge after man killed in Peterborough shooting
A man has been charged with murder after the shooting of a 29-year-old.
Mihai Dobre was found critically injured in Crabtree in the Paston area of Peterborough at about 00:34 BST on Wednesday and later died in hospital.
Lewis Hutchinson, 29, of Eastern Avenue, Dogsthorpe, was also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He appeared before Huntingdon Magistrates' Court on Monday and was remanded in custody.
Mr Hutchison is due to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on 16 May.
Cambridgeshire Police said officers had been carrying out additional patrols in the area and a post-mortem examination was due to take place on Tuesday.
Det Insp Richard Stott said: "We are continuing with our enquiries and I am still very keen to hear from the local community. I would urge anyone who has not yet spoken with us to come forward."
