Peterborough shooting becomes murder inquiry after man dies
A murder investigation has begun after a man who was shot died in hospital.
Police were called out after reports of a gunshot being heard in Crabtree in the Paston area of Peterborough at 00:34 BST on Wednesday.
Mihai Dobre, 29, of Oundle Road in the city, was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but died on Wednesday evening.
Det Insp Richard Stott said no-one had been arrested but Cambridgeshire Police were following up "a number of leads".
He urged anyone "to get in touch with us if they have any information".
"We believe the wider public are not at any risk, although I understand it is extremely concerning," he added.
