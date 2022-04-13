Peterborough: Man in critical condition after shooting reports
A man is in critical condition following reports of shooting in Peterborough.
Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called at 00:34 BST after reports of a gunshot being heard in the Paston area of the city.
It said a 29-year-old man was taken to hospital by paramedics and he remained in a critical condition.
The force said no arrests had been made and the investigation, centred on Crabtree, was ongoing.
Officers said they believed the wider public was not at risk, but patrols in the area were being increased.
