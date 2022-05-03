Haverhill speeding killer driver who doctored dashcam jailed
A speeding killer driver who doctored the dashcam footage of a fatal crash has been jailed for 20 months.
Martin Young crashed into a car being driven by William Hall on the A1307 in Cambridgeshire in December 2019.
After Mr Hall died in May 2020, Young sent police footage of the crash with the speedometer covered by paper - but officers later uncovered the original.
Young, 68, of Haverhill, admitted causing death by careless driving and perverting the course of justice.
Prosecutor John Farmer told Cambridge Crown Court that on 16 December 2019, 84-year-old Mr Hall was pulling out of the Dean Road junction at Linton, and it "would have appeared to him safe to cross the road".
But his Volkswagen Polo collided with an Audi being driven by Young at a speed police said was 86-88mph (138-141km/h).
Afterwards Young was heard to say "elderly drivers should not be driving", the court was told.
Young provided the genuine dashcam footage to his insurance company following the collision, but after Mr Hall died on 3 May 2020 sent a doctored version to police.
The court was told he held a piece of paper while playing the original footage and re-filmed it.
'Panicked'
Mr Farmer said police had to get a coroner's order to obtain the original footage.
"Had the genuine article not been secured by the sheer persistence of the police... he may have got away with it," he said.
Mr Farmer said the offence was "deliberate, high-speed driving on a road he knew to be hazardous", and that it was "aggravated by seeking to blame the deceased driver".
Mitigating, Dominic Lewis said Young, of Rutherford Place in the Suffolk town, expressed "profound sorrow to the family of Mr Hall".
He said the defendant had "panicked" when doctoring the dashcam footage, which the barrister called a "grossly stupid thing to do".
Young was sentenced to 12 months in prison for causing death by careless driving and and eight months for perverting the course of justice, to be served consecutively.
He was also disqualified from driving for five years and order to pay £2,116 in costs.
