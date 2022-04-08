University of Cambridge art collection changes name to promote women artists
An art collection at a Cambridge University college for women students will revert back to its original name, The Women's Art Collection.
Murray Edwards College said changing its name from The New Hall Art Collection would "better promote the work of women artists".
The college is home to a permanent collection of modern and contemporary art by women.
The name change will come into effect from 20 April.
College president Dorothy Byrne said: "The percentage of works by women in public galleries is shamefully low.
"This is one of the main reasons why there is still a need for a collection of art solely by women.
"Nothing else like the collection exists in Cambridge or elsewhere in the country and I think it's an absolute travesty that so few people even know of its existence."
Ms Byrne said the college was partnering with the London Art Fair "to make the collection better known".
Murray Edwards, whose alumni include broadcasters Claudia Winkleman and Sue Perkins, was created in 1954.
It is one of three all-female colleges at Cambridge University - alongside Newnham and Lucy Cavendish.
