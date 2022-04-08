A14 Cambridgeshire: Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry at Spaldwick
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a lorry on the A14 near Spaldwick in Cambridgeshire.
Police were called at 01:14 BST to the incident on the eastbound carriageway close to junction 18.
The 31-year-old man died at the scene, while the driver of the vehicle, a white HGV, was unhurt, Cambridgeshire Police said.
The force appealed for anyone who saw the crash, has any information or dashcam footage to contact it.
