Shire Hall: Council to permanently protect land's public access
Land at a council's former headquarters will be permanently protected for public access, the authority has said.
Cambridgeshire County Council will voluntarily register the land at Shire Hall in Cambridge as a town or village green.
It comes after three people expressed concern public access might be lost if the site was leased to developers.
The applicants, two of whom are serving city councillors, said they were "delighted" by the "historic outcome".
Labour councillors for Cambridge City Council Jocelynne Scutt and Katie Thornborrow, along with a resident Claire Richards, said they were concerned public access to Castle Mound and Shire Hall lawn could be lost after the council moved its headquarters to Alconbury.
The mound and a small part of the lawn were covered by a Scheduled Ancient Monument designation and a right of way was in place from Castle Street up to the mound, but public access to the grassed area was left unprotected.
Liberal Democrat councillor Lucy Nethsingha, leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, said the "voluntary arrangement now makes access in perpetuity binding".
"It gives protection to public access forever on the part of the ground which isn't protected by Scheduled Ancient Monument designation and the public right of way," she added.
Claire Richards, Jocelynne Scutt and Katie Thornburrow said: "We are delighted that our application has led to this historic outcome...which preserves public access in perpetuity to this ancient site for residents of Cambridge now and for the future."
Labour councillor Elisa Meschini, deputy leader of the county council, said: "I am pleased to see that the council is happy to recognise the value of the lawn space to the residents, not only of the surrounding area but of the whole city and beyond.
"The approach we have taken is collaborative and I hope that people will be able to enjoy this space going forward."
