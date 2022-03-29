Cambridgeshire lorry driver more than three times over drink limit

BCH Roads Policing
Police said the man failed a roadside breath test at Spaldwick, near Huntingdon

A lorry driver stopped by police in Cambridgeshire was more than three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing said the man failed a roadside breath test at Spaldwick, near Huntingdon.

He blew 123 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal drink-drive limit is 35.

Police tweeted it was "unbelievable", adding the driver had already been arrested for drink-driving this week.

He was arrested to be remanded in custody to attend court on Tuesday.

