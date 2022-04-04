Katy Sprague: Cambridge flats issues 'no surprise' - provider
By Phil Shepka
BBC News
- Published
Issues at a supported living complex where a woman was murdered were "no surprise", the provider has admitted.
Katy Sprague was strangled to death by her neighbour Zac Jackson at Denham Place in Cambridge in November 2019.
The BBC has obtained emails regarding a meeting after the killing which was told "care plans needed stripping back completely and starting again".
The provider Sanctuary Supported Living said it was unable to comment on the emails due to ongoing legal processes.
Ms Sprague was strangled to death in the common room of Denham Place - where support for people with mental health difficulties is run by Sanctuary Supported Living - on 27 November 2019.
Reviews into her death found that she was not told Jackson had threatened to kill her just hours before he murdered her.
It was concluded that she had not been "adequately safeguarded from risk of harm".
Even two months after the murder when Cambridgeshire County Council, which commissions the care at Denham Place, made a contract monitoring visit to the site they found no evidence of a plan to manage risks at the complex.
In correspondence obtained by the BBC through the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, a Sanctuary representative admitted "the findings of the contract monitoring visit by [redacted] was no surprise" at a meeting on 10 February 2020.
"The service needs clarification on what the desired outcomes are for the service users as this has been lost in recent years," they continued.
The meeting also heard that "the care plans needed stripping back completely and starting again".
An action plan was drawn up for improvements to be made by the end of February 2020, a month prior to the first Covid-19 lockdown.
In April 2020, a Sanctuary worker admitted in an email to the council that "due to managing all the recent Corona Virus [sic] and lockdown within the cluster, the action plan got forgotten".
The council previously told the BBC that between January 2020 and July 2020 the action plan was "routinely" reviewed in meetings with Sanctuary management.
But in its FOI response, the council has now confirmed that no such meetings took place in that time frame.
A Sanctuary Supported Living spokesperson said: "We have carefully considered the report produced following the Safeguarding Adult Review and are implementing its recommendations.
"With legal processes currently ongoing in relation to this tragic case, we are unable to make any further comment at this time."
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire County Council said: "We would like to reassure our communities that we work with and monitor all of our 400-plus providers and ensure staff are following good practice to meet the needs of more than 7,000 people who receive care and support within Cambridgeshire.
"There were very sad circumstances relating to [Ms Sprague's] death and there was nothing to indicate from our commissioning work with the provider that such a tragic event was going to take place."
The council said that based on routine Sanctuary Housing contract reviews in 2019 "no specific issues were known about Denham Place".
It said it found "no significant failures in delivering the service identified within the [January 2020] monitoring visit, but there were some areas of improvement that were required, and an action plan was put in place".
The spokesperson added the authority was "satisfied" changes had been made and that it was working to ensure that the recommendations of a Safeguarding Adults Review "are fully implemented".