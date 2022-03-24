Guyhirn: Murder arrest after man is struck and killed by van
A van driver has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was struck and killed on a Fenland road.
Police were called by the ambulance service to Gull Drove, in Guyhirn, Cambridgeshire, at about 23:15 GMT on Wednesday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 31-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of murder, and driving while over the legal alcohol limit.
Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV of the white Vauxhall van involved to get in touch.
