Driver who ended up in a ditch near Godmanchester tests positive for cannabis
- Published
A driver whose car ended upside down in a ditch beside a road tested positive for cannabis, a police force has said.
Cambridgeshire Police said the male driver escaped with minor injuries after a collision on the A1307 near Godmanchester on Wednesday afternoon.
After failing a roadside drug test he was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment.
He was later released "pending the results of further tests", force said.
"Drug driving significantly increases your chances of being involved in a serious collision", it added.
