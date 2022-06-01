Louis Thorold A10 crash: Driver faces trial over baby's death
- Published
A motorist has denied causing the death of a five-month old baby boy who was being pushed by his mother in a pram.
Louis Thorold died in the collision on the A10 in Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire on 22 January 2021, while his mother Rachael suffered serious injuries.
Shelagh Robertson pleaded not guilty to causing death by careless driving at Cambridge Crown Court.
Mrs Robertson, 74, of Stables Yard, Waterbeach, was bailed until her 8 August trial date.
