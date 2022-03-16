Peterborough: Judge to rule if woman with brain bleed is dead
- Published
A judge has been asked to resolve a dispute over whether a woman who suffered a brain haemorrhage is dead.
Doctors have said the woman, who is in her 40s, died on 10 March and is receiving "futile" life-support treatment at a Peterborough hospital.
Lawyers representing the hospital's bosses in the High Court have asked Sir Jonathan Cohen to legally declare that she is dead.
But a family member said "this rush to switch everything off is awful".
Sir Jonathan is overseeing an online hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.
He is considering evidence from specialists and a member of the woman's family.
The judge has ruled that the woman cannot be identified in media reports of the case.
He has been told she is in the care of the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which is based in Peterborough and runs a number of hospitals in the area.
Barrister Emma Sutton, who is leading the NHS trust's legal team, told the judge the woman went into a hospital emergency department in early March complaining of "severe migraine-type headaches".
Ms Sutton said a scan revealed an "aneurysmal subarachnoid haemorrhage", which is a type of stroke caused by bleeding on the brain that is often the result of a burst blood vessel.
"It was determined that there were no neurosurgical options available and that clinical treatment was futile," she said.
She said the clinical decision that the woman had died was made after brain stem death testing at 11:45 GMT on 10 March.
The barrister said specialists at other hospitals also concluded the woman was dead.
She told the judge the patient was receiving "futile" life-support treatment.
Ms Sutton said the woman's family had "indicated their disagreement with the cessation of treatment".
One family member told the judge: "This rush to switch everything off is awful."
She said she was "not really trusting" what doctors were saying.