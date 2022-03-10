Peterborough e-bike scheme returns after vandalism
An electric bike rental service has returned to a city after "unprecedented acts of vandalism", the company behind it said.
Forty e-bikes can be hired again in Peterborough, after about 60 were damaged last year.
Voi said security features had been upgraded and staff would be on hand to monitor them.
The scheme, which started last January, was paused in October due to the vandalism.
Voi launched the project with the backing of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.
Matthew Pencharz, from the company, said: "All the bikes have a registration plate that helps us to know where they all are, but also helps members of the public to report a bicycle that has gone missing or awry and one of our rangers will be there to retrieve it."
He said the company had worked with its supplier to "mitigate the chance of there being vandalism".
"We are committed to deploying more staff on the ground to monitor the scheme, whilst continuing to work closely with the local police force," he added.
"However, ultimately we rely on people's good behaviour and care for a shared service that brings significant benefits to the local community."
Dr Nik Johnson, the elected mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: "The Combined Authority is committed to supporting transport schemes that have public health, safety and environment at their core.
"E-bikes are a forward-thinking answer to reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality in city centres."
The bikes can reach top speeds of up to 15.5 mph (25 kmph) and when fully charged can travel 31 miles (4km), the company said.
