Peterborough: Driver's breathalyser test highest police had seen
- Published
A suspected drink-driver who gave the "highest roadside reading" officers had seen claimed "one small glass of vodka" tipped him five times over the legal limit.
The man was reported when he hit the central reservation of the A1139 near Peterborough.
He blew 186 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal drink-drive limit is 35.
The man had been detained by members of the public, before being arrested.
Posting about the incident on Facebook, Cambridgeshire Police said: "When we arrived members of the public had detained the driver as they suspected he was drunk.
"And 186 is the reading he gave when breathalysed."
They said they would leave it to Facebook readers to "do the maths".
"This is the highest roadside reading the officers attending had ever seen personally," the force posted.
Two hours after his arrest, the man gave a further reading in custody of 156 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
"Apparently this was all down to 'one small glass of vodka'," police said.
"Absolutely shocking," they added.
