Wisbech: School with building concerns will be replaced
- Published
A school will be replaced after a county council report found it did not meet current building standards.
Wisbech's Riverside Meadows Academy on Algores Way teaches children with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs.
The new school, Wisbech Green SEMH School, will be built on Barton Road.
The new buildings will offer more benefits to children attending, said David Fletcher, representing Cambridgeshire County Council.
He said: "The current SEMH school within Wisbech is in completely unsuitable premises, outdoor space is extremely limited within the existing accommodations and is actually mainly limited just for car parking.
"In addition, the internal layout of the school is completely unsuitable for any school, particularly a school with SEMH needs."
The design and layout for the new school were created with input from Horizons Education Trust, which runs the school, Mr Fletcher said.
He added: "It's a peaceful, rural location which is a particular benefit for children with SEMH needs.
"It is also located in an identified area of growth to the west side of Wisbech, which is less constrained in transport terms."
He explained to councillors at a meeting on 24 February that children will arrive at the new school by minibus or taxi.
Councillor Sebastian Kindersley described the plans for the new building as "splendid" and the council approved them unanimously.
The school will have 60 places for children aged 11 to 16, drawn from Wisbech and across North Cambridgeshire and South Norfolk.