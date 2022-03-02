March murder: Man found guilty of killing mother he cared for
A man has been found guilty of murdering his mother in the home they shared where he was her full-time carer.
John Cole, 36, was accused of stabbing to death Wendy Cole, 70, at their home in March in Cambridgeshire on 10 May.
A jury at Peterborough Crown Court convicted him following a six-day trial.
Cole, of Oak Tree Close in the town, will be sentenced at the same court on 16 March.
The court heard the pair had lived in a bungalow for six years, and in the months before her death there had been a steady decline in the 70-year-old's health.
Prosecutors said that on 8 May, Mr Cole's sister visited and when she arrived Cole broke down in tears and said "he couldn't cope".
The court was told that four days earlier Cole had contacted Cambridgeshire social services with concerns about his mother's health and about how much care would cost him.
In the early hours on 10 May, Mr Cole phoned 999 and told the operator: "I've done something stupid. I've killed my mum and the dog."
The court was told that he went on to say: "I've stabbed her several times. Had thoughts in my head - they tell me to do it."
Prosecutors said when Mr Cole was arrested at the town's police station he had been "visibly distressed, he was crying, hyperventilating".
Wendy Cole was still alive when police entered the bungalow, but she was pronounced dead about 40 minutes after the 999 call, the court heard.
Police at the scene found Mr Cole's laptop and that typed into the internet search bar was the question "If slit someone's throat, how long in prison?".
Later analysis found Mr Cole's searches five days before the killing included "in England, if you cut someone's neck how long will you go to prison for?" and "mum murdered by son with knife".
Jurors were told that shortly before the 999 call, searches included "how to kill someone".
A post-mortem examination concluded Mrs Cole had suffered stab wounds and cuts to her neck, but had died from being stabbed three times in the chest.
There were also minor cuts to both her hands suggesting she had tried to defend herself, Cambridgeshire Police said.