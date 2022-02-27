Fulbourn blue plaque planned to honour chimney sweep
A blue plaque to commemorate the short life of a Victorian chimney sweep is set to be placed on the building where he died.
George Brewster was 11-years-old when he became trapped in a former Victorian asylum in Fulbourn, Cambridgeshire.
Amateur historian Joanna Hudson said he deserved the recognition as his death was the catalyst that stopped children from going up chimneys.
She said he was the last "climbing boy" to die in England in 1875.
The mother of two, from Pampisford, said George was "forced by his master" to climb and clean the narrow chimney of the building, which was since been turned into offices.
He was unable to get out and 15 minutes later a wall was pulled down to get to him but he died shortly after.
The 7th Earl of Shaftesbury read about his death and pushed a bill through Parliament putting an end to children being used as chimney sweeps.
The plaque was granted by the Cambridge and District Blue Plaque Scheme, run by Cambridge Past Present and Future.
It's chief executive officer, James Littlewood said: "This is the first blue plaque application we have received for a child". His story was "different and special", he added.
Joanna Hudson said: "George Brewster died not knowing that he changed the lives of thousands of children across the land - a story of huge historical significance, for not only Cambridgeshire, but the whole country.
"A blue plaque and commemorative statue would be a powerful reminder of how far we have come since those dark days and that we shouldn't take our child labour rights for granted."
She said the group was currently in negotiations with Capital Park, who own the building, about where it will be located.
A fundraising page set up to pay for the plaque and to place a marker on his unmarked grave in Mill Road Cemetery, Cambridge, has been created.
