Ukraine conflict: Peterborough reacts to Russian invasion

Published
Image source, Terry-Harris.com
Image caption,
A quiet protest was held outside Cathedral Square in Peterborough at midday

A Ukrainian living in Peterborough has taken part in a protest rally to show "Putin is not going to win this war".

Alla Irodenko marched from the Ukrainian Catholic Church of Saint Olga, to Cathedral Square.

She told the BBC: "Ukraine will not fall until there is a last Ukrainian on Earth."

"We're worried sick for our families back in Ukraine. We're just in shock, we can't believe this is happening."

A Mass against the conflict was held at the church, before a "quiet protest against Putin himself" was held on the streets of Peterborough, Ms Irodenko said.

Image source, Terry-Harris.com
Image caption,
A Mass was held at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of Saint Olga

She is trying to keep in touch with her family in Ukraine, but says it is "hard because you never know what is happening".

She is hardly sleeping and says seeing the conflict unfold has been "painful to watch".

Image source, Jenny Kirk/BBC
Image caption,
At the Ukrainian Catholic Church of Saint Olga, in Peterborough, support was shown for the people of Ukraine

"People are scared; they won't give up; Ukraine will not fall until there is a last Ukrainian on Earth.

"We will not give up on this war, we will fight for our freedom till the end.

"We want to show Russia we stand united with all the nations around the world, we are not alone in this we have everyone together."

She added: "Putin has to stop - he is not going to win this war."

Image source, Jenny Kirk/BBC
Image caption,
Alla Irodenko has organised for donations to be handed in at the church - and Alison McCormick was only too happy to help

The church, where Ms Irodenko is part of the congregation, has been collecting items for Ukraine.

Alison McCormick, from Bury in Cambridgeshire, arrived to donate medical supplies from her home.

"My mum passed away last year and she had a lot of medial issues so I decided to give all her stuff away; there is loads."

She said she was happy for it to be used wherever it was needed and was looking to set up collections in her village.

Image source, Jenny Kirk/BBC
Image caption,
Alla Irodenko said: "Everyone in Peterborough, everyone around the world is supporting us"
Image source, Terry-Harris.com
Image caption,
All generations turned up at the rally in the centre of Peterborough

At Peterborough Cathedral, which has been lit in yellow and blue to show its support for people in Ukraine, a day of prayer for peace is taking place.

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, the dean of the cathedral, said what was happening in Ukraine was "absolutely heartrending".

Image source, Terry-Harris.com
Image caption,
Peterborough Cathedral has been lit up in blue and yellow

"We look at this with a deep sadness and a lot of anger," he said.

"Every individual's story there is a tragedy at the moment.

"This is the worst crisis we've had in Europe in a generation or more and we don't know where it's going to lead - so I think it's absolutely right that all through the church we rally to say we really support those people and pray for them."

Image source, Peterborough Cathedral
Image caption,
Peterborough Cathedral: "Please pray for the people of Ukraine, for all who take decisions around the world, and for the people and leaders of Russia"

