Ukraine conflict: Peterborough reacts to Russian invasion
A Ukrainian living in Peterborough has taken part in a protest rally to show "Putin is not going to win this war".
Alla Irodenko marched from the Ukrainian Catholic Church of Saint Olga, to Cathedral Square.
She told the BBC: "Ukraine will not fall until there is a last Ukrainian on Earth."
"We're worried sick for our families back in Ukraine. We're just in shock, we can't believe this is happening."
A Mass against the conflict was held at the church, before a "quiet protest against Putin himself" was held on the streets of Peterborough, Ms Irodenko said.
She is trying to keep in touch with her family in Ukraine, but says it is "hard because you never know what is happening".
She is hardly sleeping and says seeing the conflict unfold has been "painful to watch".
"People are scared; they won't give up; Ukraine will not fall until there is a last Ukrainian on Earth.
"We will not give up on this war, we will fight for our freedom till the end.
"We want to show Russia we stand united with all the nations around the world, we are not alone in this we have everyone together."
She added: "Putin has to stop - he is not going to win this war."
The church, where Ms Irodenko is part of the congregation, has been collecting items for Ukraine.
Alison McCormick, from Bury in Cambridgeshire, arrived to donate medical supplies from her home.
"My mum passed away last year and she had a lot of medial issues so I decided to give all her stuff away; there is loads."
She said she was happy for it to be used wherever it was needed and was looking to set up collections in her village.
At Peterborough Cathedral, which has been lit in yellow and blue to show its support for people in Ukraine, a day of prayer for peace is taking place.
The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, the dean of the cathedral, said what was happening in Ukraine was "absolutely heartrending".
"We look at this with a deep sadness and a lot of anger," he said.
"Every individual's story there is a tragedy at the moment.
"This is the worst crisis we've had in Europe in a generation or more and we don't know where it's going to lead - so I think it's absolutely right that all through the church we rally to say we really support those people and pray for them."
