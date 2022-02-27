March's missing whalebone returns to local jubilation
- Published
A missing whalebone that for decades formed half of a gateway in a market town has been reinstated.
Known locally as "Whalebone Corner", an archway at the junction of Philips Chase and Swanley Gardens in March, Cambridgeshire, now once again proudly sports two bones.
One was removed and stored by Guy Tyres in 1989, when the road was upgraded.
He said it had been an emotional day and he was "amazed" that so many people came out to see the bone put back.
Speaking to John Devine on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, Colin Bedford said he used to come to look at the bones when he was a child, some 80 years ago.
Mr Bedford said the whale was caught in the 1860s by a Captain Phillips, who brought his trophy to March from London on the train and then, for the last leg, by horse and carriage.
"Let's hope its going to stay here now for another 100 years," Mr Bedford said.
He added: "I feel very emotional; my family have lived on this corner for 60 or 70 years now and it's part of history that's been missing.
"It had to be taken down to widen the road and it's lain in a yard for about 30 years now, but now we have got it sorted out and put it back in position."
In October, March resident Mohamed moved into a house that had the other whalebone by it.
"I thought it was a decaying tree, I didn't really know what it was," he said.
He considered contacting the council to have it removed until he found out from the previous owner what it was.
"I've promised now not to pursue having the other whalebone removed - now they're a matching pair it seems cruel to have the other one removed."
Mr Travers said: "Obviously, it means something to the March people as well and hopefully the new people to March will now know about Whale Bone Corner."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk