Ukraine: British father fears for trapped family
- Published
A British man whose wife and daughter live in southern Ukraine said he feared for their safety following the Russian invasion.
Michael lives in Huntingdon, in Cambridgeshire, but his family live in the city of Zaporizhzhia.
He said he had been trying to get emergency visas for them since 12 March and had called on the government to help.
"There's nothing I can do about it - I'm powerless," he said.
Michael lived in Ukraine for 20 years, but moved back to the UK and started a camera business in Huntingdon.
The plan was for his wife, Oksana, and daughter, Louisa, to join him when his daughter turns 18 and finishes school in the summer.
He had been trying to secure visas for them to leave Ukraine but said he feared it was "now too late".
Having spoken to his wife in Zaporizhzhia, he said: "There was a lot of shooting last night by the railway station, there were explosions heard around the city."
He said his family did not feel safe in their own home.
"I've been told the roads are going to be closed. No-one can get to the border as far as we know.
"There's no way to get to the Polish border to get out of the country. There's no more train tickets, no more flights, that's it now.
"I hate feeling useless. I don't know what else to do. Now I don't know when I'm going to see them again."
The BBC has asked the government to comment on the case.