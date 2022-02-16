Report wanted to decide future of ancient Peterborough oak tree
A decision on the fate of an ancient oak tree, said to be up to 600 years old, has been delayed again.
The oak is the last remaining of a row of similar trees on Blind Lane at the back of Barnard Way in Peterborough.
Its future hangs in the balance after Peterborough City Council said its roots risked damaging a nearby home.
Members of the council's Scrutiny Committee said they wanted an independent report on the matter before they could advise what should be done.
In 1970, before any houses were built in what became Bretton, the trees were protected with a covenant stating that future properties should not be erected too close to them, avoiding potential issues with the roots.
The council granted a planning application in 1998 and the houses on Barnard Way were built, but with full consideration of the covenant.
One property in Barnard Way had a conservatory added at the rear which significantly reduced the distance between the house and the tree, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The roots of that tree, the last oak standing, were interfering with the property.
The council had already decided to cut the tree down, but work in June had to be halted after a protestor stood beneath it.
Richard Elmer, speaking at Tuesday's meeting on behalf of protesters trying to save the tree, said: "I wish the council would put as much effort into preserving this tree as they have into trying to convince us that removal is the best option."
Members of the Growth, Environment and Resources Scrutiny Committee said they wanted a further independent report to review the two existing reports, which they heard at the meeting, and also to look at the possibility of root barrier treatment for the tree.