Date set for 'important' repairs to Cambridgeshire bridges
A council is to begin major work to repair and strengthen four bridges.
Work on the St Ives, Little Paxton, A142 Mepal and A10 Littleport bridges will begin on 18 February, according to Cambridgeshire County Council.
Chair of the the highways and transport committee, Peter McDonald, described them as "important repairs".
He hopes to "minimise the disruption to traffic by working 24 hours on rotating shifts and at the weekend" at Mepal and St Ives.
"We want to highlight these repairs to drivers in plenty of time so they can plan their journeys and allow extra time," he said.
He added: "Diversions will be in place, and I would urge everyone to check our website for the latest information."
