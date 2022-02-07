Rikki Neave: James Watson's mum accused of 'covering up' for him
- Published
The mother of a man on trial for the murder of a six-year-old boy has been accused in court of "covering up" for him.
Rikki Neave's naked body was found near his Peterborough home on 29 November 1994. He had been strangled.
James Watson, who was 13 at the time of Rikki's death, denies murder.
After the boy's death, the court heard the defendant had told police he had visited his mother Shirley Cliffe that day, which she denied at the time.
She also told police of a radio report he claimed to have heard about the death of a two-year-old child, three days before the murder.
In her statement in 1995, Ms Cliffe (then Shirley Watson) said: "I had a conversation by phone with my son James Watson... James told me that a baby had been found over the dyke near Welland.
"He wanted me to say if what he had heard was true.
"I told him that I had not heard this before and knew nothing of what was said."
Giving evidence at the trial at the Old Bailey, Ms Cliffe was asked to confirm her statement and repeatedly told jurors it was not true.
She said she had discussed the case with her son, and when asked if the phone call was mentioned, she replied "not that I can think of".
Prosecutor John Price QC asked: "Have you, Ms Cliffe, come to realise the significance of the fact of this conversation taking place as it did before Rikki Neave died? Has it been explained to you by your son? Are you lying to protect your son?"
Ms Cliffe said: "No, I am not."
Mr Price pressed: "Have you been asked to lie for your son?"
Ms Cliffe raised her voice as she replied: "No, I have not, 100%."
More from the trial:
She also denied telling police Watson did not visit her house on the day Rikki went missing, contrary to what he had told police.
Mr Price asserted: "You are covering up for your son, are you not?"
Ms Cliffe said: "No, I am not."
Cross-examining, Jennifer Dempster QC suggested that Ms Cliffe had got "confused" in her original statement.
Ms Cliffe tearfully agreed.
Jurors have been told Mr Watson, now aged 40, was seen with Rikki by residents of the Welland estate on the morning of 28 November, when both children should have been at school.
Following a cold case review, his DNA was found on Rikki's clothes which were dumped in a bin near the woods, jurors have heard.
Last week, a former teacher recalled finding Mr Watson with multiple copies of the front page of the local paper, which he said were to display in the children's home in March, Cambridgeshire, where he was living.
The trial continues.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk