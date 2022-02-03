Cambridgeshire council tax rise could fund more police officers

Speaking at the Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Panel meeting, Mr Preston said: "I don't like having to come before this panel and ask for an increase in the precept from the great people of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, but having spoken with the Chief Constable and listened to what he has to say, I am of the opinion that this is absolutely necessary to deliver what those residents have asked for - more police, cutting crime and keeping all of communities safe."