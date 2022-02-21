March murder: John Cole made slit throat searches before killing
A son's internet searches included "if slit someone's throat, how long in prison?" before he stabbed his mother to death, a court heard.
John Cole, 36, is accused of killing Wendy Cole, 70, at their home in March in Cambridgeshire on 10 May.
Peterborough Crown Court jurors heard Mr Cole was effectively acting as his mother's full-time carer and had told people he was struggling to cope before the killing.
Mr Cole denies murder.
Opening the prosecution case, William Carter told the court that the pair had lived in a bungalow on Oaktree Close for six years, and in the months before her death there had been a steady decline in the 70-year-old's health.
Mr Carter said that on 8 May, Mr Cole's sister visited and when she arrived the accused broke down in tears and said "he couldn't cope".
The court heard that the sister was "shocked to see just how much weight she [her mother] had lost", describing her as "skin and bones".
The court was told that four days earlier Mr Cole had contacted Cambridgeshire social services with concerns about his mother's health and about how much care would cost him.
He also contacted other agencies, one of which was due to be paid £728 every fortnight, but he cancelled the care package after one visit, the court heard.
In the early hours on 10 May, Mr Cole phoned 999 and told the operator: "I've done something stupid. I've killed my mum and the dog."
The court was told that he went on to say: "I've stabbed her several times. Had thoughts in my head - they tell me to do it."
The prosecuting counsel told that court that when Mr Cole was arrested at the town's police station he had been "visibly distressed, he was crying, hyperventilating".
Wendy Cole was still alive when police entered the bungalow, but she was pronounced dead about 40 minutes after the 999 call, the court was told.
Mr Carter said that police at the scene found Mr Cole's laptop and that "If slit someone's throat, how long in prison?" had been typed in the internet search bar.
Later analysis found Mr Cole's searches five days before the killing included "in England, if you cut someone's neck how long will you go to prison for?" and "mum murdered by son with knife".
Jurors were told that shortly before the 999 call, searches included "how to kill someone".
The trial continues.