Northstowe: Plans for 4,000 new homes backed by council
Plans for 4,000 new homes have been approved despite campaigners branding the development "ecocide".
The homes will form part of the third phase of the new town of Northstowe, to the north of Cambridge.
Daniel Fulton, from the Fews Lane Consortium group, which campaigns for sustainable development, raised concerns about ground water drying up.
But South Cambridgeshire District Council planners passed the latest phase after a seven-hour meeting.
The Homes England site is planned to include two primary schools, shops, allotments, sports hubs and a BMX track.
Councillors heard concerns from different groups about the impact the development would have on ground water levels as well as drainage, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Campaigner Mr Fulton, presented pictures of dried up ponds in neighbouring Longstanton, which he said had been caused by the initial phase of the Northstowe development having an impact on ground water levels.
He branded the development "ecocide" and called for the application to be deferred.
A representative from the Environment Agency said that with the proposed condition to manage water usage to 110 litres of water per person per day, and with more "strategic solutions" also being planned across East Anglia, he believed there would be a sustainable supply.
The chairman of Longstanton Parish Council, Dan delaMare-Lyon, said the council had concerns over the plans due to subsidence they believed had been caused by the first phase of the development.
The joint director of shared planning at the district council, Stephen Kelly, said the planning committee was not the responsible authority for the drainage and advised councillors that if they were to refuse on those grounds, due to there being no objection from the responsible authorities, it would be hard to defend if it came to appeal.
The majority of councillors voted in favour of the outline plans, but more detailed applications will need to be submitted for approval before any development could take place.
