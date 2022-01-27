Rikki Neave: Mum 'told the truth' when she denied murder of son
The mother of a six-year-old boy found dead in woodland said she was telling "the truth and nothing but the truth" when she denied his murder more than 25 years ago, a court heard.
Rikki Neave's naked body was found near his Peterborough home on 29 November 1994.
His mother, Ruth Neave, was accused of his murder, but was found not guilty after a trial in 1996.
James Watson, who was 13 at the time of Rikki's death, is on trial for murder.
Mr Watson, now aged 40 and of no fixed address, denies the charge.
The trial at The Old Bailey in London was told Rikki was strangled and posed naked in woods near to his home.
Ms Neave was cleared of his murder but convicted of child cruelty and jailed for seven years.
The killing remained unsolved for the next 20 years until a cold case review allegedly pointed to James Watson, who, jurors were told, was seen with Rikki on the day of his disappearance.
Mr Watson's DNA was found on Rikki's clothes, which were found in a wheelie bin, the court heard.
Giving evidence at the murder trial via video link, Ms Neave said she was living in a three-bedroom house in Redmile Walk with three of her four children at the time Rikki went missing.
Prosecutor John Price QC asked about her own trial at Northampton Crown Court.
He said: "When you were asked if you had murdered your son, what answer did you give?"
Ms Neave said: "'No, I did not."
Asked if that was the truth, she replied: "Positively the truth and nothing but the truth."
She said she had pleaded guilty to child cruelty "because I was bullied in to it and I did not know what I was pleading guilty to".
Ms Neave told the court she had called 999 to report Rikki missing when he failed to return home from school on 28 November 1994.
She said at midday the next day a police officer informed her Rikki's body had been found.
Asked if she had been truthful to police, Ms Neave said: "I had no reason to lie. What is the reason to lie about your own child's death?"
She was also asked about the last time she saw her son at the family home.
Ms Neave told the court she had slept badly the previous night and woke Rikki at about 08:45 GMT and told him to "get out of bed, get dressed".
When Rikki went downstairs, he asked about breakfast and was told it was already on the table, then he said hello to his sister Sheradyn, Ms Neave said.
Mr Price asked her: "Where were you when you last saw your son alive?"
Ms Neave said: "I was at home in my living room. I was sitting up, dozing, trying to keep my eyes open."
She said Rikki was wearing his school uniform, including a white shirt and grey trousers, and she later identified them after they were recovered from the wheelie bin.
The trial continues.
