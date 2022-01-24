Peterborough: Manic Street Preachers announce summer show
Manic Street Preachers are to perform an outdoor show in Cambridgeshire this summer.
The rock band will head to Peterborough Embankment on Sunday, 12 June. Tickets will go on sale on 3 February.
In September, the Welsh band celebrated their first number one album in 23 years - The Ultra Vivid Lament was the group's 14th studio album.
Deputy leader of Peterborough City Council Steve Allen said he was "delighted" by the news.
Mr Allen, who is also cabinet member for housing, culture and communities said: "There is nothing better than listening to live music on a summer's evening with friends, so we are delighted that, for a weekend in June, Peterborough welcomes chart legends Simply Red and Lisa Stansfield and then the following night The Manic Street Preachers.
"The embankment has proved to be a very popular location over the years for big name gigs and we are delighted this is continuing in 2022.
"Fingers crossed for a warm summers evening of weather. to enjoy what will be a fantastic couple of nights entertainment."
