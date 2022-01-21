Peterborough shelter pods 'wrap love' around homeless, says charity
A project to trial temporary shelters for a city's "vulnerable hidden homeless population" has been set up by a charity.
Light Project Peterborough is working with churches and the city council to offer the basic accommodation pods, which includes a bed, loo and shower.
CEO Steven Pettican said the pilot scheme "wraps love and support on folks... and shows them we care".
It would be "first step" to help residents find a permanent home.
They would be welcomed with a care package and offered meals and individual help to address their situation.
Paul Logan and Leigh Long were helped by Light Project Peterborough when they were homeless.
Ms Long, who "lived in an alleyway with bins around me to cover me from the wind from January until July", said the pods offered "hope".
The accommodation would be available "for a night or a week or two weeks", said Mr Pettican.
He said: "In terms of people who are permanently sleeping on the street, we have quite a good handle on that.
"But the hidden homeless population, these people are quite vulnerable."
He hoped the pilot scheme would be expanded around the city.
Mr Logan, who was forced to camp in his car, said: "That first night of getting in a bed after what you go through... These pods open up a whole new world for the guys coming through the process."
