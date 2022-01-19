A1(M) Sawtry crash: Driver killed as he gets out of car
A man died after he was hit by a lorry as he emerged from his car after colliding with crash barriers.
Nathan Thomas Morris, 29, was struck and killed on the A1(M) near Sawtry, Cambridgeshire, just before 07:00 GMT on Monday.
Mr Morris, of Plodder Lane, Farnworth, Bolton, was getting out of his car after it hit the central reservation of the northbound carriageway.
Police have appealed for witnesses who may have dashcam footage.
Officers said there was another collision linked to the fatal death where a BMW 1 Series and a Nissan Leaf crashed, resulting in the BMW driver suffering minor injuries.
