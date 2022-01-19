A1: Car drove wrong way before triple-fatal crash, police say
Police believe a car travelled the wrong way down the A1 before a crash which killed three men.
Three vehicles were involved in the collision on the northbound carriageway near Wothorpe, between Wittering and Stamford, at about 01:00 GMT on Sunday.
Craig Hewitt, 34, from Bedford, died at the scene. He was driving a VW Golf which "had been travelling the wrong way", Cambridgeshire Police said.
Adil Hussain, 25, and Mohammed Riyajudin, 39, also died in the crash.
The pair, from Manchester, had been travelling in a black BMW 520D.
Cambridgeshire Police said: "It is believed the VW Golf had been travelling the wrong way down the carriageway for unknown reasons."
Mr Hewitt's family described him as "a loving father, son, brother and friend to many".
A red Land Rover Discovery was also involved in the collision.
Two men who were seriously injured in the crash remain in hospital.
Police have appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact officers on 101.
